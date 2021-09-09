Why American Airlines Shares Are Rising

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher by 6.5% at $20.37 on reports the stock was named a swing trader long by Investors Business Daily.

American AIrlines is trading lower by 1.3% over the past month amid reopening uncertainty.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Airlines has a total share float of 577.024 million, of which 90.550 million shares are sold short, representing 15.69% of shares sold short.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs include Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.