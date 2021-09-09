 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why American Airlines Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Share:
Why American Airlines Shares Are Rising

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher by 6.5% at $20.37 on reports the stock was named a swing trader long by Investors Business Daily.

American AIrlines is trading lower by 1.3% over the past month amid reopening uncertainty.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Airlines has a total share float of 577.024 million, of which 90.550 million shares are sold short, representing 15.69% of shares sold short.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs include Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL)

Reopening Day: Airlines, Casinos, Hotels Get Boost Despite Rising Covid Cases
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Warren Buffett Turns 91: A Highlight For Each Decade Of His Life
Why Are Airline Stocks Trading Higher Today?
US Orders Six Commercial Airlines, Including Delta, American And United To Help In Afghanistan Evacuations
Where American Airlines Group Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com