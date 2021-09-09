JOYY Unleashes $200M Share Buyback
- Video-based social media company JOYY Inc's (NASDAQ: YY) board has authorized a new share buyback plan enabling it to repurchase up to $200 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
- JOYY's Q2 Non-GAAP loss per ADS was $(0.01) beat the consensus loss of $(0.7).
- JOYY held $4.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of Q2. It expects to fund repurchases under this plan from its existing funds.
- The company's principal shareholders recently disclosed plans of privatizing the company.
- Price Action: YY shares traded lower by 2.03% at $63.25 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.