 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JOYY Shares Dive On Q2 Results, Users Decline On Indian Market Ban
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
JOYY Shares Dive On Q2 Results, Users Decline On Indian Market Ban
  • Social media platform JOYY Inc (NASDAQ: YYreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 39.7% year-on-year $661.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $656.2 million.
  • Drivers: Global average mobile MAUs decreased by 26.0% Y/Y to 307.5 million as the Indian government blocked Chinese-owned apps in its local market.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee declined by 38.6% Y/Y to 92.3 million.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live remained flat at 29.5 million.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago slumped by 62.9% Y/Y to 11.8 million.
  • The total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee, and imo) increased by 12.0% Y/Y to 1.58 million.
  • The average revenue per paying user of BIGO increased by 23.9% Y/Y to $316.0.
  • Segments: Live streaming revenues increased by 39.7% Y/Y to $629.6 million, out of which Bigo contributed $576.5 million.
  • Margins: Gross margin improved to 30.7% from 26.8% as costs rose 32.2% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss margin improved to 2.0% from 13.9%.
  • Non-GAAP loss per ADS was $(0.01) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.7).
  • JOYY held $4.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The board had approved a quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing in Q3 of 2020.
  • Outlook: JOYY sees Q3 revenue of $608 million - $635 million, below the analyst consensus of $750.1 million.
  • Price Action: YY shares traded lower by 7.44% at $37.97 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YY)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com