Yandex Admits Repelling Biggest DDoS Attack: Reuters
- Hackers tried to flood a network of Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) with unusually high volumes of data traffic to paralyze it in August and September, Reuters reports.
- The cyberattack on the Russian tech firm is considered the most significant known distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in the internet's history.
- The attack began in August and reached a record level on September 5. Yandex's experts managed to repel a record attack of nearly 22 million requests per second (RPS).
- Yandex saw 5.2 million RPS on August 7, 6.5 million RPS on August 9, 9.6 million RPS on August 29, 10.9 million RPS on August 31, and finally 21.8 million RPS on September 5.
- Reports suggested that the ransomware gangs responsible for the significant attacks shut down their operations.
- Price Action: YNDX shares traded lower by 0.98% at $77.51 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
