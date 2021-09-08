Ameresco Partners With City Of Seabrook, Texas To Install Water Meters
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) partners with the City of Seabrook, Texas, to install a smart metering infrastructure improvement project that includes installing solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Ameresco to install more than 4,100 water meters in place of the city's existing meters and save the city over $50,000 per year.
- By replacing the water meters proactively, Ameresco and the City of Seabrook will restore accuracy to its reporting data.
- Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, and the new water-smart customer portal will launch by spring 2022.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $70.67 on the last check Wednesday.
