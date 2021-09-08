 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ameresco Partners With City Of Seabrook, Texas To Install Water Meters
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Ameresco Partners With City Of Seabrook, Texas To Install Water Meters
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRCpartners with the City of Seabrook, Texas, to install a smart metering infrastructure improvement project that includes installing solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Ameresco to install more than 4,100 water meters in place of the city's existing meters and save the city over $50,000 per year.
  • By replacing the water meters proactively, Ameresco and the City of Seabrook will restore accuracy to its reporting data.
  • Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, and the new water-smart customer portal will launch by spring 2022.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $70.67 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRC)

Ameresco Partners With Tarleton State University For Energy, Water Conservation Project
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Ameresco
Ameresco Forms JV With Hannah Solar Government Services For Undisclosed Terms
Looking into Ameresco's Return on Capital Employed
Ameresco Partners With City Of Bellmead For Smart Metering Infrastructure Improvement Project
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com