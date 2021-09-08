Dorman Products Unveils New Replacement Auto Parts
- Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) has announced 223 new replacement auto parts, including 54 aftermarket-first solutions.
- The company has released aftermarket-exclusive, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards-compliant lower steering shafts for select Ram pickups and millions of Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Lincoln trucks.
- Two new turbo products engineered to fit almost 2 million Chevrolet and Buick models are being introduced.
- Other auto parts include a new power window regulator and motor assembly, an aftermarket-exclusive engine air intake hose, new third brake light, and a durable, direct-replacement windshield washer reservoir and cap.
- Price Action: DORM shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $92.64 on the last check Wednesday.
