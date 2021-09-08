Petco Expands PupBox Service Across Four Life Stages
- Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc's (NASDAQ: WOOF) PupBox, a monthly subscription service for dogs, will expand to offer boxes across four life stages, Puppy, Young Pup, Grown Pup, and Senior Pup.
- The expanded offering will begin shipping to customers on September 15, 2021.
- Each custom-built PupBox contains five to seven hand-picked items, including toys, accessories, treats, and chews.
- The subscription boxes are priced at $29 to $39 per box based on a monthly or annual commitment.
- Price Action: WOOF shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $21.87 on the last check Wednesday.
