Petco Expands PupBox Service Across Four Life Stages
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
Petco Expands PupBox Service Across Four Life Stages
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc's (NASDAQ: WOOF) PupBox, a monthly subscription service for dogs, will expand to offer boxes across four life stages, Puppy, Young Pup, Grown Pup, and Senior Pup.
  • The expanded offering will begin shipping to customers on September 15, 2021. 
  • Each custom-built PupBox contains five to seven hand-picked items, including toys, accessories, treats, and chews.
  • The subscription boxes are priced at $29 to $39 per box based on a monthly or annual commitment. 
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $21.87 on the last check Wednesday.

