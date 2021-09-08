 Skip to main content

3M, Luxshare Sign Agreement for Using Twin Axial Cable Technology
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) subsidiary 3M Innovative Properties Co. and Luxshare Technology Co., Ltd.signed a limited patent license agreement to use the Twin Axial Cable technology from 3M.
  • The agreement will give server designers and manufacturers greater flexibility when selecting high-speed, 3M Twin Axial Cable supply options for cloud and enterprise server applications. 
  • Luxshare has taken a global royalty-bearing patent license from 3M as part o the agreement.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading higher by 1.23% at $187.86 on the last check Wednesday.

