Alset EHome Boosts Stake In Document Security Systems
- Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) completes a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS).
- As per the subscription agreement, DSS will issue 12.15 million shares of its common stock for a price of $1.234 per share for an aggregate purchase price of ~$15 Million.
- As of June 30, 2021, Alset Ehome owned approximately 11.7% of the common stock of DSS.
- Price Action: DSS shares are trading higher by 8.20% at $1.39, and AEI up by 5.42% at $2.53 on the last check Wednesday.
