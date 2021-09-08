 Skip to main content

Alset EHome Boosts Stake In Document Security Systems
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
  • Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEIcompletes a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS). 
  • As per the subscription agreement, DSS will issue 12.15 million shares of its common stock for a price of $1.234 per share for an aggregate purchase price of ~$15 Million.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Alset Ehome owned approximately 11.7% of the common stock of DSS.
  • Price Action: DSS shares are trading higher by 8.20% at $1.39, and AEI up by 5.42% at $2.53 on the last check Wednesday.

