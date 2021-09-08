General Mills Stock Gains On Eyeing Higher End Of FY22 Outlook
- General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) has updated its financial outlook for FY22, considering the evolving operating environment and the recent completion of its pet treats acquisition.
- The company expects FY22 organic net sales towards the higher end of the prior range of down 1% to 3%, reflecting stronger-than-expected sales performance in Q1.
- General Mills sees constant-currency adjusted operating profit towards the higher end of the prior range of down 2% to 4%.
- Constant-currency Adjusted EPS towards the higher end of the prior range of flat to down 2%, mainly due to the impact of the recent pet treats acquisition, which is estimated to add $0.02 to adjusted EPS.
- General Mills will report Q1 FY22 results on September 22, 2021.
- Price Action: GIS shares are trading higher by 4.49% at $59.34 on the last check Wednesday.
