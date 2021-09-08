 Skip to main content

Verizon Raises $1B Via Green Bond Offering For Third Time
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 9:01am   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZpriced its third green bond offering of $1 billion on September 3.
  • The proceeds will serve renewable energy as Verizon continues to enter into long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), which support solar and wind power construction.
  • The offering follows the total allocation of its second green bond on renewable energy commitments.
  • Verizon held $141.6 billion in unsecured debt balance at the end of Q2 2021.
  • Verizon appointed Morgan Stanley as one of its four lead underwriters.
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.13% at $54.89 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Offerings Tech

