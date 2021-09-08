Verizon Raises $1B Via Green Bond Offering For Third Time
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) priced its third green bond offering of $1 billion on September 3.
- The proceeds will serve renewable energy as Verizon continues to enter into long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), which support solar and wind power construction.
- The offering follows the total allocation of its second green bond on renewable energy commitments.
- Verizon held $141.6 billion in unsecured debt balance at the end of Q2 2021.
- Verizon appointed Morgan Stanley as one of its four lead underwriters.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.13% at $54.89 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
