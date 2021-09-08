Evolv Technologies Shares Pop On School Gun Violence Solution
- Weapons screening company Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) created Give Evolv LLC for need-based, free-of-charge donations of Evolv weapons screening systems to schools for a safer learning environment free from gun violence.
- Since the Columbine High School shooting in April 1999, gun violence has claimed over 256,000 student lives during school hours.
- Despite COVID-19 school closings, there have been at least 14 school shootings since March 2020, and 2021 is currently on track to be the U.S.' deadliest year for gun violence, with 296 mass shootings thus far.
- Evolv's sponsor in its recent SPAC transaction, NewHold Investment Corp, will initially fund GiveEvolv.
- GiveEvolv will receive future funding from Evolv and its employees and other donors.
- Price Action: EVLV shares traded higher by 4.01% at $6.75 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
