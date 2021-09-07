Farmmi Secures New Order For Southwest Asia Export
- Chinese agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd has won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
- The customer will export Farmmi's Shiitake mushrooms to Southwest Asia.
- "In addition to the well-established nutritional benefits of mushrooms, we are seeing more interest in the inherent cultivation benefits given the low water requirements, which is critical in geographic markets worldwide," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is a supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 4.39% at $0.43 on the last check Tuesday.
