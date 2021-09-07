 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Esports Entertainment Signs Partnership With Game Fund Partners
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Esports Entertainment Signs Partnership With Game Fund Partners
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has signed a partnership agreement with Game Fund Partners LLC to become a part of their Venture Capital Arm and a new planned $300 million game fund. 
  • As part of the agreement, the company will invest about $2 million of EEG shares into 20% of the General Partnership of the fund.
  • Esports will become a part of working with the management and investment committee for the entity.
  • As a partner of Game Fund Partners, Esports will explore several new joint projects and investment vehicles to help fuel growth in the areas of gaming, data, blockchain, online gaming, and joint casino hotel investments.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $8.55 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Deal With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Esports Entertainment Signs Exclusive Content Partnership with ESTV EsportsTV For Undisclosed Sum
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com