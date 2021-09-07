WISeKey's Key Takeaways For International Cybersecurity Forum In France
- Cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) announced that it would reveal its end-to-end solutions for Cybersecurity and IoT at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC).
- The forum will take place from September 7-9 in Lille, France.
- WISeKey's current installed base exceeds 1.6 billion chips in virtually all IoT sectors.
- As part of the Digital Compass plan, the EU will invest €140 billion into the digital sector over two to three years, echoing the U.S. pursuit of a tech supply chain independent of China.
- WISeKey Semiconductors' latest MS 6003 secure microcontroller assists secure storage applications, including FIDO authentication tokens. It is also certified by French National Agency for IT Security.
- WISeKey is also showcasing on the FIC its new NanoSeal secure NFC chips with cryptographic functions.
- Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 1.86% at $7.17 on the last check Tuesday.
