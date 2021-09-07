 Skip to main content

WISeKey's Key Takeaways For International Cybersecurity Forum In France
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
  • Cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYannounced that it would reveal its end-to-end solutions for Cybersecurity and IoT at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC). 
  • The forum will take place from September 7-9 in Lille, France.
  • WISeKey's current installed base exceeds 1.6 billion chips in virtually all IoT sectors. 
  • As part of the Digital Compass plan, the EU will invest €140 billion into the digital sector over two to three years, echoing the U.S. pursuit of a tech supply chain independent of China.
  • WISeKey Semiconductors' latest MS 6003 secure microcontroller assists secure storage applications, including FIDO authentication tokens. It is also certified by French National Agency for IT Security.
  • WISeKey is also showcasing on the FIC its new NanoSeal secure NFC chips with cryptographic functions.
  • Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 1.86% at $7.17 on the last check Tuesday.

