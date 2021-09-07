GXO Pilots Customised Robotic Arm For Apparel Industry Logistics
- GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) launched an industry-first pilot of intelligent automation at its fashion eCommerce warehouse in Tilburg, the Netherlands.
- GXO plans to expand its use of technology in Tilburg with an additional four robots.
- GXO's pilot of the Pick-it-Easy Robot station is made for one of its global customers, in collaboration with value chain tech provider KNAPP AG.
- Pick-it-Easy's Artificial Intelligence (AI) addresses the unique logistics challenges faced by the apparel industry, given the wide range of product sizes, shapes, textures, weights, and packaging.
- Price Action: GXO shares are trading lower by 2.41% at $84.90 on the last check Tuesday.
