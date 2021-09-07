Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson Resigns After Tweeting Support Of Texas Abortion Law

John Gibson resigned as the CEO of the video game developer Tripwire Interactive LLC following backlash to his support of a new Texas law that imposes restrictions on abortion.

What Happened: Gibson used his Twitter page to voice his support for the law, which prohibits abortion providers within the state from performing fetal terminations at six weeks.

“Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat,” tweeted Gibson on Sept. 4. “As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.”

What Happened Next: Gibson’s tweet created a backlash with its partner companies. PCGamer.com reported that Shipwright Studios took to Twitter to announce: “We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately.” Benzinga

Gibson was condemned online by "Gears of War" creator Cliff Bleszinski and "God of War" director Cory Barlog while

In the wake of the brouhaha, Tripwire announced Gibson’s departure from the C-suite

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company,” the company said in a statement. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”

The company added that Alan Wilson, a company co-founder and vice president, will serve as interim CEO, stating that his “understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.”

Gibson did not publicly comment on the pushback on his comments or his departure from the company.

Photo: John Gibson, courtesy of his Twitter page.