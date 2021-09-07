 Skip to main content

Luokung's eMapGo To Offer Autonomous Driving Data Services For Zenseact
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 10:46am   Comments
  • Luokung Technology Corp's (NASDAQ: LKCO) operating affiliate eMapGo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (EMG), agreed to provide autonomous driving data services for Zenseact, a subsidiary of Volvo AB's (OTC: VLVLYVolvo Cars.
  • Zenseact plans to industrialize the autonomous driving platform and set real-life autonomous safety benchmarks to increase the reliability of its products.
  • EMG is an autonomous driving HD Maps service provider in China.
  • Price Action: LKCO shares traded lower by 1.32% at $1.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

