Luokung's eMapGo To Offer Autonomous Driving Data Services For Zenseact
- Luokung Technology Corp's (NASDAQ: LKCO) operating affiliate eMapGo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (EMG), agreed to provide autonomous driving data services for Zenseact, a subsidiary of Volvo AB's (OTC: VLVLY) Volvo Cars.
- Zenseact plans to industrialize the autonomous driving platform and set real-life autonomous safety benchmarks to increase the reliability of its products.
- EMG is an autonomous driving HD Maps service provider in China.
- Price Action: LKCO shares traded lower by 1.32% at $1.50 on the last check Tuesday.
