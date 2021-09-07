Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has partnered with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real-time location system) solutions, to bring Over-The-Air wireless power solutions to European customers.
- TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects.
- Additionally, TAGnology will provide Energous' wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its eCommerce website and distribution channel.
- Energous' WattUp technology enables various wireless charging scenarios from near field to far-field over the air, at a wide range of distances; suitable for form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals.
- Price Action: WATT shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $2.49 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.
