 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has partnered with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real-time location system) solutions, to bring Over-The-Air wireless power solutions to European customers.
  • TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. 
  • Additionally, TAGnology will provide Energous' wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its eCommerce website and distribution channel.
  • Energous' WattUp technology enables various wireless charging scenarios from near field to far-field over the air, at a wide range of distances; suitable for form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals.
  • Price Action: WATT shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $2.49 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WATT)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Energous Stock Falls As Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Appoints Acting CEO And CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs wirelessNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com