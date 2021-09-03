 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Plans $45M Supply Chain Optimization In North America
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Plans $45M Supply Chain Optimization In North America
  • In a regulatory filing, Kellogg Co (NYSE: Kdisclosed a reorganization plan for its North America supply chain network.
  • The overall project is expected to result in pretax charges of $45 million.
  • Expected cash costs of $25 million comprise $4 million from employee-related charges, including severance and other termination benefits. 
  • Non-cash costs of $20 million primarily consist of accelerated depreciation and asset write-offs.
  • The plan involves shifting the production of various products to optimal lines across the Americas network. 
  • Kellogg expects to complete the project by early 2024.
  • The company has said that no production facilities will be closed as a result of the plan.
  • Price Action: K shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $63.66 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

Pop-Tarts For The Dead? Kellogg's Brings Día de Muertos Vibe To Popular Pastries
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; SiTime Shares Gain After Strong Q2 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 200 Points; Itron Shares Tumble Following Downbeat Earnings
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Kellogg Tops Q2 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com