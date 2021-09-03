Kellogg Plans $45M Supply Chain Optimization In North America
- In a regulatory filing, Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) disclosed a reorganization plan for its North America supply chain network.
- The overall project is expected to result in pretax charges of $45 million.
- Expected cash costs of $25 million comprise $4 million from employee-related charges, including severance and other termination benefits.
- Non-cash costs of $20 million primarily consist of accelerated depreciation and asset write-offs.
- The plan involves shifting the production of various products to optimal lines across the Americas network.
- Kellogg expects to complete the project by early 2024.
- The company has said that no production facilities will be closed as a result of the plan.
- Price Action: K shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $63.66 on the last check Friday.
