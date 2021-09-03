5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) - P/E: 6.76 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 5.92 Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) - P/E: 2.76 Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) - P/E: 8.84 Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 2.9

Suzano saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.37 in Q1 to 1.4 now. Suzano does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kinross Gold reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.95%, which has increased by 0.4% from 1.55% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Resolute Forest Products experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.45 in Q1 and is now 3.74. Resolute Forest Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Jewett-Cameron Trading experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.02 in Q2 and is now 0.69. Jewett-Cameron Trading does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tronox Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.61, which has increased by 41.86% compared to Q1, which was 0.43. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.19%, which has increased by 0.77% from 1.42% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.