FuboTV Shares Gain On Sports Betting Deal Wins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 9:01am   Comments
  • FuboTV Inc's (NYSE: FUBO) Fubo Gaming won the Arizona Department of Gaming's license to offer mobile event betting.
  • The sports streaming company recently gained online sports betting approval in Iowa.
  • The accomplishments mark a significant score for the company, aiming to launch its sports betting-focused mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, in Q4 of 2021.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBis also attempting to enter the hot market.
  • Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.96% at $30.61 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

