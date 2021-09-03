FuboTV Shares Gain On Sports Betting Deal Wins
- FuboTV Inc's (NYSE: FUBO) Fubo Gaming won the Arizona Department of Gaming's license to offer mobile event betting.
- The sports streaming company recently gained online sports betting approval in Iowa.
- The accomplishments mark a significant score for the company, aiming to launch its sports betting-focused mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, in Q4 of 2021.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is also attempting to enter the hot market.
- Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.96% at $30.61 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
