Esports Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Deal With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has signed a partnership agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the NFL franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- As part of the new multi-year agreement, the company will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Buccaneers utilizing its Esports Gaming League (EGL) platform.
- "Our robust tournament platform will help the Buccaneers and their marquee players such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski strengthen connections with their fans while providing new avenues for engagement," said CEO Grant Johnson.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $9.11 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.