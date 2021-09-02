 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Rising

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading 36% higher at $9.03 per share as traders circulate a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management team.'

The company's stock is also possibly trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Sphere 3D shares were also trading higher August 20 after the company, and Gryphon, announced that they have entered into an agreement to purchase an additional 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions.

Sphere 3D has a 52-week high of $9.31 and a 52-week low of $1.23.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANY + $BTC)

Bitcoin Is Up By Almost 6% And Breaks 50K Barrier
What These Crypto Projects Will Bring To The Polkadot Polkaverse
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today
These Popular Technical Analysts See Further Upside To Dogecoin As It Crosses 30-Cent Level Again
Cardano Founder Sees Bigger Role For Crypto In Afghanistan After US Withdrawal
Why Is Dogecoin Extending Gains Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com