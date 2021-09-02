 Skip to main content

Meridian Bioscience Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Meridian Bioscience Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
  • Meridian Bioscience Inc's (NASDAQ: VIVO) subsidiary Magellan Diagnostics Inc has expanded the Class I recall of its LeadCare Test Kits used to detect lead in whole blood.
  • Magellan provides two controls in the test kits designed to mimic blood and are spiked with lead to specific target values with an associated acceptable range. 
  • Results of the control tests within the acceptable range indicate that the system is operating properly before testing patient samples. 
  • In May 2021, Magellan initiated this voluntary recall after identifying an ongoing issue with testing of the controls included in the LeadCare Test Kits. 
  • Magellan received reports that control tests of either the "Low-Control" and/or the "High-Control" generated a "low" result. 
  • Impacted LeadCare Test Kits lots could potentially underestimate blood lead levels when processing patient blood samples.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: VIVO stock closed 1.73% higher at $20.59 on Wednesday.

