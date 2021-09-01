Why ABVC BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher Today

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced new PCT filings for major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatments.

The two PCT applications describe the treatment methods of oral administrating compositions containing Radix Polygalae extract.

“We believe that the PCT filings, which provide quick entries to PCT contracting countries, such as China, Japan and European Union, can facilitate the global IP protection of our important MDD and ADHD products,” said Howard Doong, CEO of ABVC BioPharma. “The PCT’s and subsequent national phase applications, when granted, can extend our product’s global market exclusivity to 2040 to 2041.”

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the already available pharmaceutical products for cancer and other diseases.

ABVC Price Action: ABVC BioPharma has traded as high as $29.95 and as low as $1.95 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 20.30% at $3.49 at time of publication.