IHS Markit's OPIS Expands Daily Compliance Carbon Pricing Services
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) company OPIS (Oil Price Information Service) launched an expansion to its daily compliance carbon pricing services.
- The OPIS Carbon Market Report expansion extends the OPIS compliance carbon pricing suite to over 100 indices and provides solutions to stakeholders compliant with jurisdictional programs.
- New price assessments include Renewable Energy Certificates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, the New England Power Pool General Information System, and PJM Environmental Information Services, as well as additional assessments for California's Cap-and-Trade Program.
- Price Action: INFO shares are trading higher by 1.47% at $122.37 on the last check Wednesday.
