C3 AI, Google Cloud Partner To Drive Enterprise AI
- C3 AI and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud have collaborated to help organizations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
- The companies' global sales teams will co-sell C3 AI's enterprise AI applications, running on Google Cloud.
- The entire C3 AI's Enterprise AI applications portfolio is now available on Google Cloud's infrastructure, enabling customers to run C3 AI on the industry's cleanest cloud.
- The partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments, C3.ai CEO Thomas M. Siebel said.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.44% at $2,921.99 on the last check Wednesday.
