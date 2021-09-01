 Skip to main content

C3 AI, Google Cloud Partner To Drive Enterprise AI
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • C3 AI and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud have collaborated to help organizations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
  • The companies' global sales teams will co-sell C3 AI's enterprise AI applications, running on Google Cloud.
  • The entire C3 AI's Enterprise AI applications portfolio is now available on Google Cloud's infrastructure, enabling customers to run C3 AI on the industry's cleanest cloud.
  • The partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments, C3.ai CEO Thomas M. Siebel said.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.44% at $2,921.99 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

