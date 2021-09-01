 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peak Partners With Boston Beer To Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages In Canada
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Peak Partners With Boston Beer To Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages In Canada
  • Althea Group Holdings subsidiary Peak Processing Solutions has entered into agreements with BBCCC, Inc., a subsidiary of Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM), and WeedMD Rx Inc., a subsidiary of Entourage Health Corp (OTC: WDDMF), to develop, produce, and distribute cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.
  • Under the five-year supply and manufacturing agreement, Peak will be the exclusive manufacturer of all cannabis beverage products produced and sold in Canada under Boston Beer branding.
  • Boston Beer will provide up to $2 million to fund capital expenditure costs, including the construction and furnishing of laboratory facilities and additional production-related equipment.
  • In addition, Peak will receive a minimum of $0.285 million for each year of the agreement term.
  • Entourage will be responsible for the distribution and sales of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.
  • Price Action: SAM shares are trading higher by 2.04% at $581.84 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAM)

Analyst Ratings For Boston Beer Co
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Boston Beer Company Shares Are Falling Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com