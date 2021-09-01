 Skip to main content

Joby Partners With NASA To Measure Noise Footprint Of Electric Air Taxi
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 10:14am   Comments
  • Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) and NASA to join forces to study the acoustic signature of the all-electric Joby aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.
  • Joby became the first company to fly an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of NASA's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign.
  • NASA and Joby will generate noise hemispheres for the aircraft that capture the intensity and the character of the sound emitted compared to helicopters, drones, and other aircraft.
  • Joby's aircraft is designed to carry four passengers and a pilot, with a maximum range of 150 miles recently demonstrated during flight testing and a top speed of 200 mph with zero operating emissions.
  • Joby Aviation aims to certify its electric air taxi with the Federal Aviation Administration in 2023.
  • Once testing is complete, a team of acoustic experts from NASA and Joby will analyze the data before sharing their findings later in the year.
  • Price Action: JOBY shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $12.48 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

