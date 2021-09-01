Hewlett Packard Bags $2B National Security Agency Contract
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) won a $2 billion contract over ten years from the National Security Agency (NSA) to deliver HPE's high-performance computing (HPC) technology as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform.
- Using the HPE GreenLake platform, the National Security Agency (NSA) is gaining industry-leading HPC solutions to tackle a range of complex data needs with a flexible, as a service experience, HPE SVP Justin Hotard said.
- Price Action: HPE shares traded lower by 0.81% at $15.33 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.