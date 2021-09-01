 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hewlett Packard Bags $2B National Security Agency Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Hewlett Packard Bags $2B National Security Agency Contract
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPEwon a $2 billion contract over ten years from the National Security Agency (NSA) to deliver HPE's high-performance computing (HPC) technology as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform.
  • Using the HPE GreenLake platform, the National Security Agency (NSA) is gaining industry-leading HPC solutions to tackle a range of complex data needs with a flexible, as a service experience, HPE SVP Justin Hotard said.
  • Price Action: HPE shares traded lower by 0.81% at $15.33 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPE)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
A Look Into Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Price Over Earnings
AMD Reports Beat-And-Raise Q2 Earnings Amid Ongoing Product Momentum
Network-1 Settles Patent Lawsuit With Hewlett Packard For $17M
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hewlett Packard
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com