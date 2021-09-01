 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Krispy Kreme

The Trade: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) 10% owner Jab Holdings Bv, BV Indulgence Jab, Rl Sa Investments Jab, Jab Holding Co Sa Rl, Bv Benckiser Joh, Se Agnaten, Se Lucresca acquired a total of 174435 shares at an average price of $16.97. The insider spent $2,959,422.65 to acquire those share.

What’s Happening: Krispy Kreme recently launched the brand's first location in Egypt with its franchise partner Americana Group.

What Krispy Kreme Does: Krispy Kreme is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) 10% owner Winder Investment Pte Ltd, Haldor Foundation, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 22608 shares at an average price of $87.35. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,974,913.65.

What’s Happening: Sensient Technologies, in July, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

Cerevel Therapeutics

The Trade: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc, Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund Ltd, Joseph Edelman bought a total of 68047 shares at an average price of $30.23. The insider spent $2,057,060.81 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Cerevel Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.42 per share.

What Cerevel Therapeutics Does: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERE + DNUT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering
Notable Cerevel Therapeutics Insider Makes $2 Million Buy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: VectivBio In M&A Mix, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Advances Candidate To Clinics, CEO Transitions At Galapagos, Talis Biomedical
Krispy Kreme Enters Egypt With New Shop In Partnership With Americana Group
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Callon Petroleum, Cricut, Krispy Kreme And More
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com