 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Livly, Allegion Partner To Launch Key Solution For Multifamily Apartments
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Share:
Livly, Allegion Partner To Launch Key Solution For Multifamily Apartments
  • Chicago-based technology company Livly, Inc. collaborated with Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) to integrate the Allegion ENGAGE platform with Livly Key for a keyless access solution for multifamily residences.
  • Livly's new integration with the Allegion ENGAGE access control platform, and Schlage Control Mobile Enabled Smart Locks automates residents' physical and mobile credential creation processes directly connecting with the Livly Resident Mobile App.
  • "With this integration, residents will enjoy the security and convenience they've come to expect from Schlage while property managers will appreciate improved operational efficiencies and increased net operating income," said Robert Gaulden, Director of Multifamily Channel Strategy at Allegion.
  • Price Action: ALLE shares closed higher by 0.64% at $143.99 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLE)

Allegion Smashes Q2 Earnings Estimates; Raises FY21 Outlook
Allegion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Allegion's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com