 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASGN' ECS Secures Place On ASTRO IDIQ Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
ASGN' ECS Secures Place On ASTRO IDIQ Contract
  • ASGN Inc's (NYSE: ASGN) Federal Government Segment ECS has been named a prime awardee on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. 
  • ASTRO is a five-year, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with no defined ceiling value and estimated worth in the multi-billion-dollar range.
  • GSA also maintains the option to extend contracts for five additional years.
  • ECS was selected for multiple contract awards with wins in the Mission Operations and Development/System Integration pools.
  • The contract focuses on the development, integration, operation, maintenance, and support of unmanned/manned/optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.
  • Price Action: ASGN shares closed lower by 0.13% at $112.25 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASGN)

ASGN Acquired Healthcare Analytics Firm Enterprise Resource Performance For Undisclosed Sum
Recap: ASGN Q2 Earnings
ASGN Acquires IndraSoft For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com