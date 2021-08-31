ASGN' ECS Secures Place On ASTRO IDIQ Contract
- ASGN Inc's (NYSE: ASGN) Federal Government Segment ECS has been named a prime awardee on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract.
- ASTRO is a five-year, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with no defined ceiling value and estimated worth in the multi-billion-dollar range.
- GSA also maintains the option to extend contracts for five additional years.
- ECS was selected for multiple contract awards with wins in the Mission Operations and Development/System Integration pools.
- The contract focuses on the development, integration, operation, maintenance, and support of unmanned/manned/optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.
- Price Action: ASGN shares closed lower by 0.13% at $112.25 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.