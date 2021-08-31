 Skip to main content

Trane To Offer enVerid HEPA Air Purifier In US, Canada
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
  • Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) plans to offer enVerid Systems' enVerid Air Purifier as part of its Wellsphere Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) solutions portfolio.
  • enVerid Air Purifier is an in-room, ceiling-mounted True HEPA air cleaner suitable for offices, classrooms, retail stores, and other commercial applications.
  • enVerid's ceiling-mounted HEPA air filtration units will be available from Trane starting immediately across the U.S. and Canada.
  • Trane will offer the enVerid Air Purifier as part of its portfolio of air cleaning solutions.
  • Price Action: TT shares closed lower by 0.77% at $198.5 on Tuesday.

