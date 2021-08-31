 Skip to main content

Worksport Forms Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Terravis Energy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSPhas announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiaryTerravis Energy Inc.
  • The move is in line with the company's aim to expand its energy creation and storage markets.
  • Terravis Energy will focus on harnessing and advancing renewable, green energy-based technologies.
  • Worksport CEO Steven Rossi's father, Lorenzo Rossi, a company director, is appointed as the President and CEO of Terravis.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $5.15 on the last check Tuesday.

