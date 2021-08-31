 Skip to main content

Lithia Motors Enters Into Canada With Pfaff Partnership
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
  • Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) has partnered with automotive retailer Pfaff Automotive Partners to expand into Canada.
  • The deal marks the first entry of a U.S. public automotive retailer into the Canadian market.
  • Eleven dealership operations and Pfaff Leasing, included in the partnership with Lithia, will continue to operate under the Pfaff brand name in Canada.
  • Chris Pfaff will continue his role as President and CEO of the group.
  • “With Pfaff’s strong presence in Canada, and great knowledge of the performance and luxury market, they are the perfect hub for our future growth in Canada and will be valuable as we continue to grow throughout North America,” said CEO Bryan DeBoer.
  • The addition of Pfaff brings Lithia's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2021 to $5.9 billion USD.
  • Price Action: LAD shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $327.83 on the last check Tuesday.

