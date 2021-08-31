 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Globalstar Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Why Globalstar Shares Are Falling

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) shares are trading lower by 17% at $1.95 amid profit-taking after the stock gained Monday following a report Apple will add satellite capabilities to iPhones for usage in emergencies.

Globalstar shares were trading higher Monday following a note sent out by analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that the technology giant could partner with Globalstar on bringing low-earth-orbit satellite communications functionality in the iPhone 13.

Globalstar is a telecommunications company that derives revenue from the provision of mobile satellite services. The company provides communications services such as two-way voice and data transmission.

Globalstar has a 52-week high of $2.98 and a 52-week low of $0.29.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSAT)

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today
Apple's Plans With Bringing Satellite Capabilities in iPhone Related To Emergency Reporting Features: Report
Globalstar Stock Skyrockets On Possible Apple Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com