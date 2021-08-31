 Skip to main content

Global-E Online Extends International Partnership With Klarna
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
  • Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBEhas expanded its international partnership with the global retail bank, payments, and shopping service provider Klarna to offer flexible payment options to consumers across the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Australia.
  • Klarna's payment solutions will be available to merchants selling internationally through Global-e's cross-border e-commerce platform. 
  • "Klarna's buy now, pay later solutions are proving popular as online shoppers seek additional flexibility and the convenience to pay in whatever way suits their needs," said COO Shahar Tamari.
  • Global-e and Klarna partnership was launched in 2017 across the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $79.88 on the last check Tuesday.

