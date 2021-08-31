Global-E Online Extends International Partnership With Klarna
- Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) has expanded its international partnership with the global retail bank, payments, and shopping service provider Klarna to offer flexible payment options to consumers across the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Australia.
- Klarna's payment solutions will be available to merchants selling internationally through Global-e's cross-border e-commerce platform.
- "Klarna's buy now, pay later solutions are proving popular as online shoppers seek additional flexibility and the convenience to pay in whatever way suits their needs," said COO Shahar Tamari.
- Global-e and Klarna partnership was launched in 2017 across the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria.
- Price Action: GLBE shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $79.88 on the last check Tuesday.
