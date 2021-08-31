 Skip to main content

Best Buy Forays Into Electric Transportation Industry
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 11:35am   Comments
  • Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBYis offering a new lineup of electric transportation products available on BestBuy.com.
  • The products will also be available from select Best Buy stores this October.
  • The selection includes e-bikes, scooters, mopeds, and accessories.
  • Customers can access brands including Unagi, Bird, Segway-Ninebot, SUPER73, and SWFT.
  • For select electric bikes, Geek Squad can assemble and help customers fine-tune their bikes, at their home, for $99.99.
  • Price Action: BBY shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $117.47 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

