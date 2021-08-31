Best Buy Forays Into Electric Transportation Industry
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is offering a new lineup of electric transportation products available on BestBuy.com.
- The products will also be available from select Best Buy stores this October.
- The selection includes e-bikes, scooters, mopeds, and accessories.
- Customers can access brands including Unagi, Bird, Segway-Ninebot, SUPER73, and SWFT.
- For select electric bikes, Geek Squad can assemble and help customers fine-tune their bikes, at their home, for $99.99.
- Price Action: BBY shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $117.47 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.