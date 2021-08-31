 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lightning EMotors Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Lightning EMotors Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lightning EMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) is trading higher Tuesday after the company reported a partnership with REV Group Inc's (NYSE: REVG) Collins Bus subsidiary to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

The all-electric Type A school buses will have a gross vehicle weight of 14,500 pounds and feature NMC batteries using industry-leading battery thermal management and safety systems.

The buses will feature a modern digital-dash display, hill-hold functionality, advanced telematics and analytics, as well as a mobile app for drivers and fleet managers.

"We believe Collins’ leadership can be a strong catalyst for the market to move to all electric. Together, we are ready to bring zero-emission school buses to a neighborhood near you," said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning EMotors.

Lightning EMotors is engaged in the manufacturing of electric fleet medium and heavy-duty vehicles including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models and city transit buses. 

ZEV Price Action: Lightning EMotors has traded as high as $12.13 and as low as $5.84 over a 52-week period. 

The stock was up 14.10% at $9.87 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of Lightning EMotors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZEV)

Lightning Emotors, REV Group Stock Gains On Multiyear Agreement For Type A School Buses
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Support.com, Vinco Ventures And More
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Tim Reeser why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com