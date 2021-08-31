Why Lightning EMotors Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lightning EMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) is trading higher Tuesday after the company reported a partnership with REV Group Inc's (NYSE: REVG) Collins Bus subsidiary to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

The all-electric Type A school buses will have a gross vehicle weight of 14,500 pounds and feature NMC batteries using industry-leading battery thermal management and safety systems.

The buses will feature a modern digital-dash display, hill-hold functionality, advanced telematics and analytics, as well as a mobile app for drivers and fleet managers.

"We believe Collins’ leadership can be a strong catalyst for the market to move to all electric. Together, we are ready to bring zero-emission school buses to a neighborhood near you," said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning EMotors.

Lightning EMotors is engaged in the manufacturing of electric fleet medium and heavy-duty vehicles including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models and city transit buses.

ZEV Price Action: Lightning EMotors has traded as high as $12.13 and as low as $5.84 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 14.10% at $9.87 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lightning EMotors.