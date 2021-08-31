Spire Global Bags NOAA Contract To Deliver Satellite Weather Data
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has secured an order to provide commercial radio occultation (RO) weather data for the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) operational Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- NOAA will be purchasing Level 0 and Level 1 RO profiles from Spire.
- The order, which runs for six months, will provide 3,000 radio occultation profiles per day, out of Spire's constellation's capacity of more than 10,000 profiles per day.
- The data provided by Spire will increase the volume of RO data available for assimilation into the national weather prediction models, improving the accuracy and decreasing uncertainty in weather forecasting.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are reading higher by 2.27% at $9.46 on the last check Tuesday.
