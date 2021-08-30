Ziprecruiter Partners With Mixed Martial Arts Organization UFC
- Ziprecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has partnered with mixed martial arts organization UFC. The partnership allows Ziprecruiter to share its technology, which streamlines and eases the job search process, with UFC's millions of fans.
- Ziprecruiter will serve as the official sponsor for events, including Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) on ESPN+, select Pay-Per-Views, and other UFC live events.
- Under the partnership, Ziprecruiter will be integrated into UFC content, showcasing how job seekers in various industries have found a new role using an online employment marketplace.
- Ziprecruiter's presence in UFC content will debut on Tuesday, August 31, in Las Vegas during the Season 5 premiere of Dana White's Contender Series.
- Price Action: ZIP shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $24.50 on the last check Monday.
