Mamamancini's Secures $10.5M Expanded Credit Facility
- Mamamancini's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MMMB) has secured an expanded credit facility with M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) for $10.5 million.
- The credit is for acquisition financing at an interest rate of 3.5% above one-day LIBOR.
- Any proposed acquisition will need the approval of M&T bank to utilize the funding.
- The company said it seeks food product companies with sales in the $12 million to $20 million per year, generating positive EBITDA.
- Mamamancini's Holdings held cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2021, of $4.2 million.
- Price Action: MMMB shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $2.50 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks