Mamamancini's Secures $10.5M Expanded Credit Facility
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
  • Mamamancini's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MMMBhas secured an expanded credit facility with M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) for $10.5 million.
  • The credit is for acquisition financing at an interest rate of 3.5% above one-day LIBOR.
  • Any proposed acquisition will need the approval of M&T bank to utilize the funding.
  • The company said it seeks food product companies with sales in the $12 million to $20 million per year, generating positive EBITDA.
  • Mamamancini's Holdings held cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2021, of $4.2 million.
  • Price Action: MMMB shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $2.50 on the last check Monday.

