Diana Shipping Inks Time Charter Contract For M/V Phaidra
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for the m/v Phaidra, an 87,146 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built-in 2013.
  • The charter is expected to commence on September 1, 2021.
  • The gross charter rate is $28,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum of July 1, 2022, up to a maximum of September 15, 2022.
  • The company expects the employment to generate ~$8.40 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $5.15 on the last check Monday.

