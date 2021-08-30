Cambria Hotels Launches Second Hotel In California Wine Country
- Choice Hotels International Inc's (NYSE: CHH) franchised brand, Cambria Hotels, has opened its fourth location in California, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Silverado Trail.
- The four-story 90-room hotel is the brand's second in the state's wine regions, after the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country.
- "Home to more than 40,000 acres of sprawling vineyards, 400 wineries, acclaimed Michelin-rated restaurants and many popular activities, including hiking, hot-air ballooning, horseback riding, cycling and golf, the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley is a perfect option for guests looking to explore," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.
- Price Action: CHH shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $120.17 on the last check Monday.
