Cambria Hotels Launches Second Hotel In California Wine Country
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • Choice Hotels International Inc's (NYSE: CHH) franchised brand, Cambria Hotels, has opened its fourth location in California, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Silverado Trail.
  • The four-story 90-room hotel is the brand's second in the state's wine regions, after the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country.
  • "Home to more than 40,000 acres of sprawling vineyards, 400 wineries, acclaimed Michelin-rated restaurants and many popular activities, including hiking, hot-air ballooning, horseback riding, cycling and golf, the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley is a perfect option for guests looking to explore," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.
  • Price Action: CHH shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $120.17 on the last check Monday.

