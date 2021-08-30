Village Farms Subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals Appoints New CFO
- Village Farms International Inc's (NASDAQ: VFF) recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary Colorado-based Balanced Health Botanicals has appointed Alejandro de Gortari as Chief Financial Officer.
- Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley, who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests.
- Gortari has served in senior positions in the US consumer products and cannabis industries.
- He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
- Price Action: VFF shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $9.47 on the last check Monday.
