Village Farms Subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals Appoints New CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
  • Village Farms International Inc's (NASDAQVFF) recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary Colorado-based Balanced Health Botanicals has appointed Alejandro de Gortari as Chief Financial Officer. 
  • Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley, who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests.
  • Gortari has served in senior positions in the US consumer products and cannabis industries.
  • He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
  • Price Action: VFF shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $9.47 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

