Krispy Kreme Enters Egypt With New Shop In Partnership With Americana Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 11:42am   Comments
  • Doughnut company and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUThas launched the brand's first location in Egypt with its franchise partner Americana Group.
  • Americana is an independently owned and operated franchise partner which operates more than 200 Krispy Kreme shops in five countries, including UAE, KSA, and Kuwait.
  • The Hot Light Theater shop can produce over 100 dozen doughnuts per hour.
  • With a new shop in New Cairo's Arabella Plaza, Egypt, Krispy Kreme now has a presence in 31 countries.
  • "We will continue to open more new outlets as part of our expansion plans in Egypt, bringing Krispy Kreme's sweet treats to many more happy customers in the coming months," said Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants.
  • Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 0.096% at $16.98 on the last check Monday.

