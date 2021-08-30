 Skip to main content

NextPlay Names Andrew Greaves As COO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
  • NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTPappointed Andrew Greaves as its COO. Greaves co-founded and served as COO of Promethean TV.
  • Tim Sikora was named NextPlay's CIO and as president and COO of its NextTrip travel division.
  • Andrew's appointment reflects the changing landscape of NextPlay's target markets that now increasingly encompass video gaming and Connected TV services on an international scale, co-CEO Bill Kerby said.
  • Given his many years of international experience and success in eSports and digital media, NextPlay anticipates Andrew to drive strong growth and market expansion, especially with the newly acquired divisions, including Zappware for Connected TV and HotPlay for in-game advertising.
  • Price Action: NXTP shares traded higher by 8.79% at $2.98 on the last check Monday.

