4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Newpark Resources
The Trade: Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) President and CEO Paul L Howes acquired a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $2.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $68,715.00.
What’s Happening: The company recently announced the retirement of its CEO.
What Newpark Resources Does: Newpark Resources Inc is a global equipment supplier and leasing company to the oil and gas industry. Its operations are divided into two segments: Fluid Systems and Industrial Solutions.
Spark Networks
The Trade: Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) Director Joseph Whitters acquired a total of 19250 shares shares at an average price of $3.59. The insider spent $69,180.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Spark Networks recently named Colleen Brown as Non-Executive Chair.
What Spark Networks Does: Spark Networks SE operates a global online dating site. Its focus is on catering to professionals and educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets.
NGL Energy Partners
The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Director James M Collingsworth acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $1.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $37,250.00.
What’s Happening: NGL Energy Partners recently appointed Linda Bridges as CFO.
What NGL Energy Partners Does: NGL Energy Partners LP is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business.
Marchex
The Trade: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Edenbrook Long Only Value Fund Lp, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 7493 shares at an average price of $3.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $237,020.83.
What’s Happening: Marchex, earlier during the month, posted upbeat results for the second quarter.
What Marchex Does: Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business.
