4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Newpark Resources

The Trade: Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) President and CEO Paul L Howes acquired a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $2.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $68,715.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently announced the retirement of its CEO.

What Newpark Resources Does: Newpark Resources Inc is a global equipment supplier and leasing company to the oil and gas industry. Its operations are divided into two segments: Fluid Systems and Industrial Solutions.

Spark Networks

The Trade: Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) Director Joseph Whitters acquired a total of 19250 shares shares at an average price of $3.59. The insider spent $69,180.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Spark Networks recently named Colleen Brown as Non-Executive Chair.

What Spark Networks Does: Spark Networks SE operates a global online dating site. Its focus is on catering to professionals and educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets.

NGL Energy Partners

The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Director James M Collingsworth acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $1.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $37,250.00.

What’s Happening: NGL Energy Partners recently appointed Linda Bridges as CFO.

What NGL Energy Partners Does: NGL Energy Partners LP is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business.

Marchex

The Trade: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Edenbrook Long Only Value Fund Lp, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 7493 shares at an average price of $3.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $237,020.83.

What’s Happening: Marchex, earlier during the month, posted upbeat results for the second quarter.

What Marchex Does: Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business.